Paving the road for post-COP, zero-emission transportation

Governments from 33 nations and corporations, as well as other agencies with sway over the direction of the automotive sector and road transportation, pledged last year to expedite the transition to zero-emission vehicles to meet the Paris Agreement's climate targets.

The agreement - made during the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change - sets out an intention to achieve zero-emission car and van sales globally by 2040, and no later than 2035 in key markets.

In this same session, Austria, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom, Uruguay, and Wales signed a new Global Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Zero-Emission Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles (ZE-MHDVs) , which sets an interim goal of 30% zero-emission new vehicle sales by 2030.

Leading manufacturers and fleets such as Scania, DHL, and Heineken, have also endorsed the MoU and agreed to collaborate toward the same 2030 and 2040 goals.

COP26 was a turning point. So…how will we do it?

