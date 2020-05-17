Article
Sustainability

Prototype of solar-powered Lightyear One vehicle launched

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
The prototype for the Lightyear One electric vehicle (EV) was launched in Katwijk, the Netherlands, on 25 June.

The solar-powered EV has the ability to travel 450 miles on a single charge, edie.net reported, and go from 0-100km/h in 10 seconds.

“Climate change is such a frightening development that it's almost paralyzing,” commented Lex Hoefsloot, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Lightyear One.

“We decided to do the opposite; as engineers, we believed we could do something. Lightyear One represents an opportunity to change mobility for the better.”

“Since new technology has a high unit cost, we have to start in an exclusive market. The next models we plan to develop will have a significantly lower purchase price.”

“In addition, future models will be provided to autonomous and shared car fleets, so the purchase price can be divided amongst a large group of users.”

“Combined with the low operating costs of the vehicle, we aim to provide premium mobility for a low price per kilometre.”

The vehicle, which will cost €149,000 (US$169,290) and is anticipated to launch in 2020, claims to be the first solar-powered car with long range.

