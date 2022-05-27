PwC features at Reset Connect sustainability conference

Innovation and investment are the common themes in conversations around sustainability and net-zero strategy. These are the exciting discussions that can be expected from the 28th to 29th June 2022 at London’s ExCel, which is hosting the Reset Connect conference. As part of London Climate Action Week, the exhibition centre will host speakers from Rolls-Royce , HSBC , British Airways , and Tanya Steele, CEO of the World Wide Fund (WFF) .



The event will bring together over 3,000 business leaders, innovators and investors as they look to tackle the issue of climate change through economic action. One of the highlights of the event will be the panel discussions, of which two will host the founding partner organisation of Reset Connect London, PwC.

PwC presents sustainability technology insights

Faye Melly, Director at PwC will represent the organisation and its capabilities of providing business insights, by speaking in ‘The Art of the Possible: Cutting-Edge Technology with the Potential to Drive Change Now’, panel discussion alongside Rachael Everard, Head of Sustainability at Rolls-Royce , and Sarah Tennison, Head of Clean Growth Strategy and Impact at Innovate UK . One of the points we are keen to hear about is her opinion of space technology for sustainability.



“To many people, space is just about eye-opening rocket launches and exploring Mars. In reality, the applications of Space go much further,” says Melly.



“We need to reimagine the possible to achieve net zero at pace and scale, and one way to do that is recognising and realising the benefits of applications of space technology.’"

