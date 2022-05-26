PwC provides sustainable retailers with consumer insights

PwC recognises the importance of these challenges for businesses and both the short-term and long-term changes that must be made to remain competitive. As a result, the consultant produced a valuable report, ‘ The Consumer Reconsidered ’, which puts into perspective just how much people are using e-commerce and where in the buying process this fits in.

“Too often, businesses make assumptions about their consumers - what they want and how they shop. These can be dangerous. It’s time to revisit what you know about your consumers and refocus on what they value, to remain relevant as information and channels multiply,” says Lisa Hooker, Leader of Industry for Consumer Markets, PwC UK.

Consumer purchasing isn’t purely about sustainability

While there changes occurring around the types of products that consumers are buying and the sustainability criteria of their favourite brands, much of the purchasing experience is driven by information.

According to its research, the high street is still an important part of shopping for many, whether it marks the beginning or the end of the buying process. Around 59% of respondents to PwC’s survey say that e-commerce is a critical part of their purchase, even if they choose not to make the physical transaction through a website. Across all adults, in-store purchasing is still significant with 37% of the surveyed group saying they buy from bricks and mortar stores, around 32% acquire their products online, and the rest are indifferent.