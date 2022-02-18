PwC's Wineke Haagsma is a picture of sustainability success

Leading by example in fulfilling corporate ethical standards

In September 2021 PwC US, one of the Big Four accounting and consultancy firms with annual revenue of US$45.1bn, announced it will allow all of its “40,000 U.S. client services employees to work virtually and live anywhere they want in perpetuity” .

It’s a simple equation. More remote work equals less carbon footprint.

By doing so PwC has shown what it means to be fulfilling corporate ethical standards and Haagsma’s career is a hallmark of working towards achieving effective Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) where she is leading by example.

“PwC NL has the ambition to be fully circular in 2030 ,” says Haagsma, and the groundswell is already happening. This shift towards remote work catalysed by Covid is a good example of achieving corporate sustainability standards without financial pain.

A member of the board of advisors of the Sustainable Flying Foundation ( Stichting Duurzaam Vliegen ), Chair of Anders Vliegen (fly differently), and a Member of the Board of Committee of the UN Global Compact the Netherlands, Haagsma is actively committed to reducing PwC’s carbon footprint through travel-related fossil fuel reduction and has already helped implement policies like Sustainable Aviation and the Environmental Footprint Insights app .

These types of sustainable development goals are set to become standard practice for the global giant as it pushes for its Net Zero 2030 objective in line with its corporate sustainability ethos , marking it out as a leader in the field.