Reaping real-world benefits from BIM and digitalisation

Q: Can you explain a little about what BIM is, on a practical level?

Fundamentally BIM is a collaboration process. Its goal is to place every product and component within a data-rich model of the projected final building. This may sound a bit daunting to anyone new to BIM.

Yet BIM simply marshals all relevant information about the build and makes it accessible to everyone who needs it, whatever their job — architects, engineers, specifiers, construction managers, even investors. The list goes on. Because every construction project is also a shifting mass of information, BIM and digitalisation make perfect partners. The end result — when BIM is done successfully — is your project delivered faster, more accurately and with less waste.

That’s not just an empty claim, by the way: Some recent research in the USA found BIM both reduces project costs and improves building design and function.

Q: In what ways have you seen real-world construction projects benefit from BIM?

The digital model — hub of the BIM process— is the centralised store for up-to-date project information. Keeping this model accurate minimises errors in specification, ordering and engineering. It helps stakeholders make important decisions earlier in the process.

It also ensures these early decisions are the right ones. Mistakes are often expensive; BIM helps eliminate them before they happen. And because everyone is working from the same model, logistical delays are reduced and correction loops shortened.

Where relevant, inputs to the BIM resource can include manuals and Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) required for green building certification schemes — another increasingly important consideration as construction focuses on sustainability and building performance. These benefits are even greater for door solutions, where specification can be complex.

As security solutions have become more sophisticated, their impact on the finished building has grown. If doors, entrances and access control solutions don’t have the features required by a building manager or tenant from the outset, it can become a major challenge to implement them at a later stage.