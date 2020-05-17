Rolls-Royce partners with ABB for microgrid project

The Power Systems arm of the UK-based manufacturer, Rolls-Royce, has partnered with the Swiss-Swedish technology company, ABB.

The companies will work together to develop microgrid technology and advanced automation, aiming to provide an energy efficient solution for utilities, commercial and industrial entities.

“Due to the transformation towards decarbonization, customers need to pursue sustainable power options that also deliver utmost profitability. For this, we rely primarily on microgrids, which are autonomous energy supply systems that are efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly,” noted Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

“Combining our integrated MTU diesel and gas genset system technology and our control solutions, with ABB’s modular microgrid solution, control capability and remote service, will offer customers the combined strengths of the two world leaders in technology.”

“ABB Ability™ e-mesh™ can ensure a stable power grid, even with a high share of renewable energy from various sources, working smoothly together with already installed gas or diesel engines,” commented Massimo Danieli, Head of the grid automation business line within ABB’s Power Grids unit.

“ABB has a vast number of microgrid installations globally and through our partnership with Rolls-Royce Power Systems, we will further support the growing interest for microgrid solutions globally.”