SAP's Stephen Jamieson on circular economy implementation

There are three key areas that SAP is looking to provide services to implement circular economies at scale. Eliminating waste is one of the most obvious—but most critical—ways in which businesses can improve their sustainability credentials and, with the use of data, can swap out materials that fit into SAP’s second key initiative—recirculating materials.

Consumer sentiments towards sustainable products are changing, the third key area is regeneration and allowing businesses to create positive impacts and influence an already shifting mindset amount buyers.

While this may seem like a simple task, Jamieson highlights the complexity of product packaging beyond the units that customers will see on shelves. For products and processes to adopt a circular approach, businesses must gain insight into the packaging used throughout their supply chains—by factories and other suppliers—and understand the emissions that are involved within those processes.

To find more on-demand content from Sustainability LIVE, click here, and gain access to all of the sessions from the two-day hybrid conference.