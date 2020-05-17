Saudi Arabia to develop 2.6GW solar project in Makkah

The Saudi Arabian government has plans to develop a 2.6GW solar park, dubbed Al Faisaliah Solar Project, within its Makkah region.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by His Royal Highness Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Prince of the Makkah Region and Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Khalid bin His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al-Faleh, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources.

The MoU for was signed during the Makkah Economic Forum, which took place between 23-26 March, CleanTechnica reported.

The Renewable Energy Projects Development Office (REPDO) will tender 600MW of the project, with the Public Investment Fund and its partners developing the remaining 2GW.

The project will be a joint venture between the Ministry of Energy and the Makkah Region Development Authority.

“MoU is in line with the vision of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2030, and within the efforts of the Ministry of Energy to diversify the energy mix to reach a sustainable mix that benefits from renewable energy sources, in addition to optimizing the use of hydrocarbon and mineral resources to achieve sustainable development of the national economy,” stated the Ministry of Energy in a press release.