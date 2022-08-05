Savills Earth appoints new Head of ESG Research

Martindale , comments: “I am excited to be joining the Savills Earth team working alongside sustainability experts and existing research teams to develop new cross sector research and analysis that focuses on creating a more environmentally and socially sustainable future.”

“We are delighted to welcome Kat to the Savills Earth team. Her multi-disciplinary research expertise and experience developing collaborative working partnerships across different sectors in the UK and overseas, strengthens our capability in Savills Earth and will support existing teams across Savills and our clients” says David Jackson , head of Savills Earth.

With over 20 years’ experience working as a researcher, author, consultant, and lecturer in multiple sectors across the world, Martindale has a wealth of knowledge that she is ready to utilise in her new role in Savills’ energy and sustainability division.

As Head of Research at the Royal Institute of British Architects and Research Director at BVN , Martindale’s research and expertise has primarily focused on land use policy, housing, social and environmental sustainability, city planning and management, and community engagement.

Not only has Martindale had her writing on the architecture industry published, but she has spoken at multiple international academic conferences around the world. Martindale also has academic experience with previous posts at 11 universities, including Cambridge and Nottingham in the UK, Sydney in Australia, and Toronto Metropolitan in Canada.

Her past experiences have prepared Martindale to work collaboratively with Savills existing research teams, as well as the Savills Earth division of energy and sustainability, as the company strives to identify patterns and overcome challenges in how ESG impacts the property industry.



