Shiseido's pledges to inclusivity and sustainable innovation

Shiseido is an old company with an established history in environmental, social and governance (ESG) progress long before the term existed.

Founded in 1872, in 1934 it became one of the first Japanese companies to welcome women into the workplace. Today, it continues to nurture a culture of diversity and inclusion. Shiseido runs educational programmes and has enforced explicitly women-friendly policies since the 1990s. It also established the Shiseido Group Standards of Business Conduct and Ethics, which stipulates mandatory behaviour expected of every employee, to help it uphold high ethical standards in business practise.

ESG commitments go beyond corporate culture, though.