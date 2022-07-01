The company announced that the world-renowned economist, Lord Jim O’Neill will deliver a keynote at the two-day event. The former Goldman Sachs chief economist and Honorary Professor of Economics at the University of Manchester will speak on the Transform State about ‘Building Business Resilience’, one of four transformation topics at the event.

Following the keynote the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham will continue the discussion on transformation both on his own and in a panel discussion alongside moderator Justin Kelly, Director Siemens UK&I , as well as:

Kelly comments on the event lineup, in particular, the talk from Lord O’Neill.

“I’m looking forward to #Transform2022, especially since it will be our first face-to-face event after returning to near normalcy,” says Kelly.

“It will be insightful to hear Lord O’Neill’s views on building business resilience given his ‘pragmatic, long-term’ vision of currency markets. He is known to make improvements upon traditional models of data analysis by incorporating elements that ultimately make them more accurate. I am also delighted that the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, will be joining us on stage as a special guest on Tuesday July 12.”