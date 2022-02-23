Soaring eco-consumer spending power and the untapped segment

Consumers’ unfulfilled green intentions

This large-scale leap in consumer attitudes presents a challenge for businesses, but also an opportunity, with an increasing number making green issues a key driver of their purchase decisions. However, GfK has identified a more complex dynamic – an observable disconnection between how consumers say they want to buy, and how they actually buy.

This discrepancy represents unfulfilled green intentions. It means consumers want to play their part in a sustainable future, but are being held back by external factors – be that cost, selection choice, availability, lack of convenience, confusion over product credentials, lack of information, lack of trust in brands’ green claims etc. Brands that can drill down to the specifics or what is hindering these consumers and present genuine offers that it easy for them to buy as they want to, can tap into significant spending power.

The size of the “value action gap”

Take attitudes around packaging: GfK’s Who Cares? Who Does? Report 2021 shows that 65% of global consumers try to buy products that are packaged more sustainably, but only 29% regularly avoid plastic packaging. And this is despite the fact that the report also shows that product packaging is one of the most important factors that green consumers consider when they try to buy sustainably.

So, 36% of consumers are somehow being prevented from fulfilling one of their most important green shopping intentions. When you consider that GfK has calculated this 36% to be worth $806bn of untapped FMCG market opportunity, the force of this finding leaps out.