STAY TUNED for the Global Sustainability & ESG Award winners

Launching at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is a prestigious event to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making. Bringing together influential and inspiring leaders in sustainability and corporate governance the awards will honour outstanding achievements in sustainability, ESG, diversity, inclusion and more.
The awards act as a platform to encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business, with all those nominated serving as role models, inspiring change towards a more sustainable future.
Everything you need to know
Where: Business Design Centre – Stage 1
When: 3:00PM - 7:00PM (UK Time)
Who can attend: There will be a number of seats available on a first come first serve basis – ensure that you secure your seats early!
Excited to present the inaugural Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, where the incredible achievements and innovations in the industry will be celebrated, the ceremony will begin with a drinks reception, followed by the award ceremony. The awards will close with networking opportunities, entertainment, music, food and drinks. The awards will be in-person only.
The awards categories:
- Sustainability Strategy Award
- ESG Program Award
- Sustainable Finance Award
- Diversity Award
- Net Zero Award
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award
- Sustainable Technology Award
- Sustainable Consultancy Award
- Future Leader Award
- Executive of the Year Award
- Project of the Year Award
- Lifetime of Achievement Award
- AI in Sustainability Award
- Social Enterprise Award
- Start-Up Award
