STAY TUNED for the Global Sustainability & ESG Award winners

Everything you need to know

Where: Business Design Centre – Stage 1

When: 3:00PM - 7:00PM (UK Time)

Who can attend: There will be a number of seats available on a first come first serve basis – ensure that you secure your seats early!

Excited to present the inaugural Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, where the incredible achievements and innovations in the industry will be celebrated, the ceremony will begin with a drinks reception, followed by the award ceremony. The awards will close with networking opportunities, entertainment, music, food and drinks. The awards will be in-person only.

The awards categories:

Sustainability Strategy Award

ESG Program Award

Sustainable Finance Award

Diversity Award

Net Zero Award

Sustainable Supply Chain Award

Sustainable Technology Award

Sustainable Consultancy Award

Future Leader Award

Executive of the Year Award

Project of the Year Award

Lifetime of Achievement Award

AI in Sustainability Award

Social Enterprise Award

Start-Up Award

To view those shortlisted for the awards, click here.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates:

