Article
Sustainability

STAY TUNED for the Global Sustainability & ESG Award winners

By Georgia Collins
September 10, 2024
undefined mins
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend the inaugural Global Sustainability & ESG awards to find out the winners for 2024

Launching at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is a prestigious event to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making. Bringing together influential and inspiring leaders in sustainability and corporate governance the awards will honour outstanding achievements in sustainability, ESG, diversity, inclusion and more.

The awards act as a platform to encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business, with all those nominated serving as role models, inspiring change towards a more sustainable future. 

Youtube Placeholder

Everything you need to know

Where: Business Design Centre – Stage 1

When: 3:00PM - 7:00PM (UK Time) 

Who can attend: There will be a number of seats available on a first come first serve basis – ensure that you secure your seats early!

Excited to present the inaugural Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, where the incredible achievements and innovations in the industry will be celebrated, the ceremony will begin with a drinks reception, followed by the award ceremony. The awards will close with networking opportunities, entertainment, music, food and drinks. The awards will be in-person only.

The awards categories: 

  • Sustainability Strategy Award
  • ESG Program Award
  • Sustainable Finance Award
  • Diversity Award
  • Net Zero Award
  • Sustainable Supply Chain Award
  • Sustainable Technology Award
  • Sustainable Consultancy Award
  • Future Leader Award
  • Executive of the Year Award
  • Project of the Year Award
  • Lifetime of Achievement Award
  • AI in Sustainability Award
  • Social Enterprise Award
  • Start-Up Award

To view those shortlisted for the awards, click here.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand

sustainability LiveEventSustainability & ESG AwardsAwardsCeremony
Share
Share

Featured Articles

AI's Energy Hunger: Can Data Centres Keep Pace Sustainably?

As companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta & Apple fight to keep data centre emissions down, how will the sector will confront the sustainable impact of AI?

One Month to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Malta

In a month, a leading ESG & Sustainability Strategy Event in Malta, Sustainability LIVE, will be coming to the Mediterranean Conference Centre

One Week to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC

In one week, Sustainability LIVE will be coming to Climate Week NYC, aiming to connect many of the world’s sustainability leaders

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Supply Chain Sustainability

Supply Chain Sustainability

How Duke Energy is Tackling the Energy Transition

Renewable Energy

Patagonia and Canopy Partner for Eco-Friendly Packaging

Supply Chain Sustainability