SUBMISSIONS CLOSING SOON: Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
Launching in 2024, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 will be debuting at Sustainability LIVE London on 10, September 2024.
Acknowledging companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking, the comprehensive programme will celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG.
ONE MONTH TO GO UNTIL SUBMISSIONS CLOSE
With just one more month to enter The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, those looking to participate can place nominations for the following categories:
- Sustainability Strategy Award
- ESG Program Award
- Sustainable Finance Award
- Diversity Award
- Net Zero Award
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award
- Sustainable Technology Award
- Sustainable Consultancy Award
- Future Leader Award
- Executive of the Year Award
- Project of the Year Award
- Lifetime of Achievement Award
To enter the awards, you will need to register and pay the registration fee, which will give you access to the official submission form to enter as many categories as you like.
How to enter
Once you have dedicated which categories best align with your business, executive or project, you will need to create a submission form for each category you enter.
Submission can be in written form or video and should answer the criteria points for each category. Once complete submission can only be accepted via the official submission form which you can now access.
Once the submission closes in May 2024, our expert panel of judges will get to work.
To enter The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards, click here.
Meet the judges
Taking on the honour of such a challenging task, four industry experts will carefully judge the nominations ahead of Sustainability LIVE London, where the winners will be announced at the end of Day 1.
To find out more about our four judges, click here.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting four events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE Net Zero
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai
- Sustainability LIVE New York
- Sustainability LIVE London
To find out more about these events and awards, click here.
Coming Soon…Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024
In honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine - in association with UL Solutions, Capgemini, and Schneider Electric - will be kickstarting its series of supplements this March with its Top 100 Women in Sustainability for 2024.
Championing influential leaders, pioneers, innovators and specialists in sustainability, this definitive list of 100 women recognises those who are elevating and driving momentum for the movement.
Sustainability Magazine cannot wait to share the Top 100 Women Sustainability for 2024 this March.
To read last year's Top 100 Women supplement, click here.
To become a sponsor of the Top 100 supplements (Women, Companies, Leaders), email [email protected]
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand