Suppeco builds resilience through value-driven relationships

A world of transparent and manageable supply chain

According to Sheldon, relationships drive resilience and there’s no difference between personal and business relationships, as both aim to create structure, harmony, and objectivity.

“If you have a functional relationship, you can make more progress. If you have a dysfunctional relationship, then it's chaotic, and it's hard to really gauge where you are or what you want to get out of it,” he said. “It's very important in business to actually do that more so now than ever, because when you do hit these recessions and you're relying on the numbers and margins shrink, the only thing that doesn't shrink are those value targets.”

There are big challenges in the supply chain that can only be lessened up if business starts to foster relationships with their close suppliers.

“You need to foster the right attitudes within your supply chain,” Mydat says. “A lot of the time in the sustainability space, a lot of these customers and suppliers don't even know who the customer is. A lot of them don't see themselves as part of the problem, they think it lives further down the supply chain. They're just part of a supply chain filling an order for somebody further down the chain.”

Mydat says this does not come down to imposing change on the supply chain or a power shift - it is a change in attitude that is driving value through the supply chain.

Suppeco, for its part, focuses on the social part of ESG (environmental, social and governance): “It's the ability to actually foster the relationships required to actually create effective change and that includes not just us having relationships with our customers, it's every single part of what we do with a relationship strand running through it. And that includes how we structure our very business.

“The supply chain needs to be compliant 24/7, 365. That's the kicker which is why you need to drive a platform, drive a relationship that fosters that kind of engagement using live data, frictionless access, putting transparency to work, the ability to actually work onsite, upload information, invite guest auditors on to drive, traceability assurance, all of the stuff that we do on the platform.”

Suppeco has two approaches when it comes to communicating true strategic value.

“One is a collaborative innovation and one is audit compliance, but they are both intrinsically linked. You can't run a relationship with a supplier without focusing on sustainability.”