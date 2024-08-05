Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC – NEW Speakers

The developer of HH Golobal’s market-leading ‘Innovation with Purpose’ sustainability programme, Kevin Dunckley is the Chief Sustainability Officer. In his role, he has developed an ecosystem of partners with some of the most innovative startups, universities and NGOs.

In 2022, Kevin conceived and launched the industry-leading supply chain programme the ‘Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF)’, and the Conscious Creative circular design programme which launched in 2023.

Kevin is also an Executive Fellow of Kings College London, an Advisory member of the UN Global Compact UK, a Speaker for Schools, a Mentor to Black Business, and advises on the Google Cloud Council and the Forbes AI Executive Advisory Board.

More to come in 2024…

