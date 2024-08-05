Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC – NEW Speakers
Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies, and business strategies, Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.
Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour, and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Colgate-Palmolive
Having dedicated the last 30 years of her career to Colgate-Palmolive, Ann Tracy has held multiple executive-level roles within the organisation. From the likes of Supply Chain Director, VP of Manufacturing, and VP of Safety, Sustainability and Supply Chain Strategy to the role she holds today as Chief Sustainability Officer.
In her role, Ann leads Colgate’s global sustainability strategy and key initiatives, integrating a strong technical foundation across the enterprise's Sustainability & Social Impact Strategy Core Ambition pillars.
Ann holds a BA degree in Applied Science, a BS degree in Mechanical Engineering, and a Master’s of Engineering degree in Manufacturing Systems. Most recently she has completed a Certificate of Sustainability from the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.
Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global
The developer of HH Golobal’s market-leading ‘Innovation with Purpose’ sustainability programme, Kevin Dunckley is the Chief Sustainability Officer. In his role, he has developed an ecosystem of partners with some of the most innovative startups, universities and NGOs.
In 2022, Kevin conceived and launched the industry-leading supply chain programme the ‘Sustainable Procurement Framework (SPF)’, and the Conscious Creative circular design programme which launched in 2023.
Kevin is also an Executive Fellow of Kings College London, an Advisory member of the UN Global Compact UK, a Speaker for Schools, a Mentor to Black Business, and advises on the Google Cloud Council and the Forbes AI Executive Advisory Board.
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards – Submissions now CLOSED
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC - 24 September
- Sustainability LIVE: Malta - 17 October
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion – 12 November
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
