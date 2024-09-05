Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC Speaker Announcement

Having joined Haleon in 2021 as Vice President of Sustainability, Sarah McDonald leads the company’s mission-critical purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity with a focus on sustainability.

In her role, Sarah launched the company’s first sustainability strategy and defined health inclusivity as the social impact focus with a goal to empower millions to be more included in opportunities for better everyday health.

Ahead of Haleon’s de-merger from GSK in July 2022, Sarah established a central team and network of champions across the business to drive the strategy into action and has delivered significant progress against the company’s environmental goals.

