Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC Speaker Announcement
Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies, and business strategies, Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.
Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network on how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour, and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
Kristen Siemen, Vice President of Sustainable Workplaces & Chief Sustainability Officer at General Motors
Appointed to Chief Sustainability Officer in February 2021, Kristen Siemen leads General Motors’ (GM) strategy dedicated to a future with zero emissions and taking bold actions against climate change.
Under Kristen’s leadership, GM has received numerous recognitions including JUST Capital’s MOST JUST Companies, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Gold Class for Corporate Sustainability Leadership, and Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies for demonstrating exceptional leadership and commitment to business integrity.
Kristen’s career spans 30 years and since 2010 she has held senior leadership positions in global engineering functions.
James Gowen, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Sourcing and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon
As Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Chief Sustainability Officer at Verizon, James Gown has held these positions since 2009 where he is in charge of more than 58,000 employees in 53 countries to reduce the company’s environmental footprint while increasing the efficiency of a growing enterprise.
In his role, James leads all inventory planning and logistics operations globally, as well as being responsible for over US$35bn of inventory across all of Verizon’s lines of business. Additionally, Gowen has responsibility for procurement, warehousing, transportation, quality, returns and end-of-life monetisation.
Sarah McDonald, Vice President of Sustainability at Haleon
Having joined Haleon in 2021 as Vice President of Sustainability, Sarah McDonald leads the company’s mission-critical purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity with a focus on sustainability.
In her role, Sarah launched the company’s first sustainability strategy and defined health inclusivity as the social impact focus with a goal to empower millions to be more included in opportunities for better everyday health.
Ahead of Haleon’s de-merger from GSK in July 2022, Sarah established a central team and network of champions across the business to drive the strategy into action and has delivered significant progress against the company’s environmental goals.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
