Article
Sustainability

Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC Speaker Announcement

By Sophie Rice
September 11, 2024
Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC welcomes a new speaker from Mercedes Benz Motorsport

On the 24th of September, Sustainability LIVE will be coming to Climate Week NYC. The groundbreaking ‘invitation only’ summit will connect the community of the world’s sustainability leaders and raise awareness of our long-term Climate Change objectives.

The event promises plenty of opportunities to network, learn, and discover the sustainability, brand, and business strategies we can explore to create a better tomorrow.

Connect with the community of leading CSOs and discover how we can formulate an effective sustainable plan for our future.

Alice Ashpitel, Head of Sustainability at Mercedes Benz Motorsport

Alice joined the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team in May 2022 as Head of Sustainability, after developing a passion for environmental sustainability throughout her studies at university. 

After graduating with a Masters degree in Earth Science from the University of Oxford, Alice joined Mace in the construction sector. Soon after, she began to advise large real estate clients on how to decarbonise their property portfolios and embed sustainability across their organisations, through becoming the Senior Sustainability Manager at Mace.

Since joining the team at Mercedes Benz Motorsport, Alice has developed the team’s industry-leading sustainability strategy and accredited environmental management system.

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

2025 diary dates: 

