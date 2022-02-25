Sustainability LIVE concludes its first hybrid conference

How can businesses become circular?

A circular economy holds many benefits in the world of business, particularly for those specialising in certain products. Waste management and even emissions reduction — with 45% of emissions coming from products — are key areas in which circular practices can be leveraged. But, according to Stephen Jamieson, Global Head of Circular Economy Solutions at SAP , only 8.6% of global actions are circular.



Jamieson covered some of the initiatives that SAP has put in place and explained how the demand for transparency in products and packaging can be met with artificial intelligence (AI) based solutions. He said: “It’s going to be an interesting business to watch that doesn’t adopt circular practices over the next 10 years.”

Sustainability reaches space

When it comes to waste, organisations are not usually tasked with cleaning up in space. Andrea Vena, Chief Climate and Sustainability Officer at European Space Agency , showed the audience some great insights and graphics that highlight the scale of space waste, outlining the need to remove hundreds of billions of objects from Earth’s orbit.



Not only will this require a significant amount of investment, innovation, and time to achieve, but Vena also stresses the need for cooperation. “It is very important that we find common ground for international cooperation,” Vena said. Cooperation is also a key element that will allow businesses to reach net-zero as “a single entity cannot really be carbon neutral.”



