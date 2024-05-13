One Day to Go Until Sustainability LIVE Dubai 2024

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE brings the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.

The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa

Serving as the leading virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa, Sustainability LIVE Dubai will connect like-minded peers and companies through high-energy and interactive panels and keynotes.

Those attending will have the opportunity to hear from DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more on trending topics, innovations, and strategies centred around sustainability, ESG, net zero, and supply chains.

Meet our speakers

Florence Bulté, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group

10AM GST | Keynote | Chalhoub Group's Sustainability Strategy

Alexander Haw, Director at Regenisense

10:30 AM GST | Keynote | Massmart's Sustainability Transformation

Ayla Bajwa, Senior Vice President of Sustainability at DP World

10:55 AM GST | Fireside Chat | Navigating Sustainability: A Fireside Chat with Ayla Bajwa at DP World

Raji Hattar, former Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex

12:00 PM GST | Panel | The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum

Dina Epifanova, Global Head of Sustainability at IFFCO Group

12:00 PM GST | Panel | The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum

Samir Pathak, Head of RSZA Sustainability at Red Sea Global

12:00 PM GST | Panel | The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum

Diana Sibanda, Group Head of Sustainability at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA)

1:10 PM GST | Keynote | Coca-Cola Beverages

Lina Osman, MD and Head of Sustainable Finance at Standard Chartered (West)

2:15 PM GST | Panel | The Sustainability Strategies Forum

Amr Kandil, MEA Director of Real Estate segment and New Energy Landscape at Schneider Electric

2:15 PM GST | Panel | The Sustainability Strategies Forum

Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group

2:15 PM GST | Panel | The Sustainability Strategies Forum

Shepherd Nkosi, Director of National Business Development at SLG

3:00 PM GST | Keynote | Transnet: Delivering Sustainability

Panels to attend

Supply Chain Sustainability Forum

Bringing together leading executives in supply chain and sustainability, those attending The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum will see panellists shed light on the importance of integrating sustainability practices into supply chain operations.

Meet the panellists:

The Sustainability Strategies Forum

Bringing together leading executives in sustainability and strategy development, those attending The Sustainability Strategies Forum will be able to take part in an insightful discussion on sustainability strategies with:

Our Sponsors - Schneider Electric

Hosted in association with Schneider Electric, Sustainability LIVE Dubai will be an unmissable event for those in the industry. The event will serve as a platform for open and unfiltered discussions, on sustainability, ESG, diversity & Inclusion, climate change, and net zero.

Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric ​​​​has been a pioneer in digital automation and energy management for more than 180 years. At the core of its mission, Schneider Electric promotes progress and sustainability for all including its colleagues, customers, partners, communities and societies.

Schneider Electric makes an impact by helping people and organisations become more resilient, efficient, electric and digital, through its products, software, and services driving the digital transformation of energy management and automation.

More to come in 2024…

