One Day to Go Until Sustainability LIVE Dubai 2024
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE brings the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
The ultimate virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa
Serving as the leading virtual event for sustainability and ESG leaders in the Middle East and Africa, Sustainability LIVE Dubai will connect like-minded peers and companies through high-energy and interactive panels and keynotes.
Those attending will have the opportunity to hear from DP World, Schneider Electric, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered and many more on trending topics, innovations, and strategies centred around sustainability, ESG, net zero, and supply chains.
Meet our speakers
Florence Bulté, Chief Sustainability Officer at Chalhoub Group
10AM GST | Keynote | Chalhoub Group's Sustainability Strategy
Alexander Haw, Director at Regenisense
10:30 AM GST | Keynote | Massmart's Sustainability Transformation
Ayla Bajwa, Senior Vice President of Sustainability at DP World
10:55 AM GST | Fireside Chat | Navigating Sustainability: A Fireside Chat with Ayla Bajwa at DP World
Raji Hattar, former Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex
12:00 PM GST | Panel | The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
Dina Epifanova, Global Head of Sustainability at IFFCO Group
12:00 PM GST | Panel | The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
Samir Pathak, Head of RSZA Sustainability at Red Sea Global
12:00 PM GST | Panel | The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
Diana Sibanda, Group Head of Sustainability at Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA)
1:10 PM GST | Keynote | Coca-Cola Beverages
Lina Osman, MD and Head of Sustainable Finance at Standard Chartered (West)
2:15 PM GST | Panel | The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Amr Kandil, MEA Director of Real Estate segment and New Energy Landscape at Schneider Electric
2:15 PM GST | Panel | The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group
2:15 PM GST | Panel | The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Shepherd Nkosi, Director of National Business Development at SLG
3:00 PM GST | Keynote | Transnet: Delivering Sustainability
Panels to attend
Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
Bringing together leading executives in supply chain and sustainability, those attending The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum will see panellists shed light on the importance of integrating sustainability practices into supply chain operations.
Meet the panellists:
- Raji Hatter, former Chief Sustainability Officer at Aramex
- Dina Epifanova, Global Head of Sustainability at IFFCO Group
- Samir Pathak, RSZA Head of Sustainability at Red Sea Global
The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Bringing together leading executives in sustainability and strategy development, those attending The Sustainability Strategies Forum will be able to take part in an insightful discussion on sustainability strategies with:
- Lina Osman, Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance (West) at Standard Chartered
- Amr Kandil, Director of MEA New Energy Landscape, Real Estate & Smart Cities Segment at Schneider Electric
- Seneca Cottom, Head of Sustainability at Alshaya Group
Our Sponsors - Schneider Electric
Hosted in association with Schneider Electric, Sustainability LIVE Dubai will be an unmissable event for those in the industry. The event will serve as a platform for open and unfiltered discussions, on sustainability, ESG, diversity & Inclusion, climate change, and net zero.
Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric has been a pioneer in digital automation and energy management for more than 180 years. At the core of its mission, Schneider Electric promotes progress and sustainability for all including its colleagues, customers, partners, communities and societies.
Schneider Electric makes an impact by helping people and organisations become more resilient, efficient, electric and digital, through its products, software, and services driving the digital transformation of energy management and automation.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE New York
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
