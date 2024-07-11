Sustainability LIVE Gets Climate Week NYC Accreditation
Sustainability LIVE is honoured to be heading to New York as an accredited part of Climate Week NYC.
Every year, New York hosts one of the largest annual climate events of its kind, bringing together more than 500 events and activities across the city of New York – now including Sustainability LIVE Climate Week NYC.
“We’re thrilled and privileged to be bringing Sustainability LIVE to Climate Week NYC as an accredited event,” says Steven Downes, Sustainability Magazine Editor in Chief.
“We know from sustainability executives that partnerships and collaborations are essential to success in this critically important area, so bringing together a group of the world's leading chief sustainability officers to speak, network and collaborate at one of the largest climate events in the world is going to be incredible.”
Award-winning events series
The North American instalment of BizClik’s Sustainability LIVE series, Sustainability LIVE New York has previously connected the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers through a series of virtual events featuring executives from companies including:
- Ellen Jackowski, Chief Sustainability Officer at Mastercard
- Shannon Schuyler, Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer at PwC
- Pedro Pereira, Chief Sustainability Officer (Latin America and the Caribbean) at SAP
- Angela Baker, Chief Sustainability Officer at Qualcomm
- Ann Tracy, Chief Sustainability Officer at Colgate-Palmolive
Sustainability LIVE: New York has been ranked among the world’s leading sustainability events, alongside its recently award-winning twin event Sustainability LIVE London
“The award recognition for Sustainability LIVE is testament to the hard work and dedication of many teams within BizClik and is thoroughly deserved,” says Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik and Head of Global Sustainability Programmes.
“The hard work and commitment of our events team will also see quite substantial expansion of the Sustainability LIVE series, including Climate Week NYC, COP29, Davos 2025 and our new US event in Chicago on 4 and 5 June next year.”
Join us in New York
Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation-only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies and business strategies, Climate Week NYC-accredited event Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.
Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network around how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.
“Our expansion into New York continues to strengthen the commitment we have to be a voice and platform for sustainability leaders, organisations and communities to further the movement,” adds Glen.
“The launch of Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC will provide an exclusive and granular sustainability experience for those attending the summit and the opportunity to harness the power of the Sustainability Magazine brand.
“It is an exciting time for BizClik as we expand our LIVE events across the globe to continue in our commitment to be a single source of invaluable information, insights, best practices and networking opportunities alongside our growing list of major corporate partners. Hard work pays off.”
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
