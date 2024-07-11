Sustainability LIVE Gets Climate Week NYC Accreditation

“The hard work and commitment of our events team will also see quite substantial expansion of the Sustainability LIVE series, including Climate Week NYC, COP29, Davos 2025 and our new US event in Chicago on 4 and 5 June next year.”

Launching a groundbreaking ‘invitation-only’ summit focused on sustainability strategies, brand strategies and business strategies, Climate Week NYC-accredited event Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC is the platform for leading organisations to raise awareness of long-term climate change objectives and the strategies to achieve them.

Join together with our close-knit community of leading CSOs to listen, learn and network around how we can formulate our sustainability plans, harness the power of our operations and supply chains, influence our brands and customer behaviour and use technology, data and AI for a better tomorrow.

“Our expansion into New York continues to strengthen the commitment we have to be a voice and platform for sustainability leaders, organisations and communities to further the movement,” adds Glen.

“The launch of Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC will provide an exclusive and granular sustainability experience for those attending the summit and the opportunity to harness the power of the Sustainability Magazine brand.

“It is an exciting time for BizClik as we expand our LIVE events across the globe to continue in our commitment to be a single source of invaluable information, insights, best practices and networking opportunities alongside our growing list of major corporate partners. Hard work pays off.”

Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025

Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.

2024 diary dates:

NEW | The CSO Network

NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

NEW | Scope3 Magazine

NEW | Diversity Magazine

Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024

Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024

Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024

Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024

2025 diary dates:

Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025

Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025

Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025

Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025

Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025

Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025

Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025

