Sustainability LIVE: Interview with Cressida Galea, MeDirect
Despite facing significant obstacles to sustainability including limited natural resources, a reliance on energy imports and its vulnerability to climate change, Malta has made big steps in promoting sustainability.
Aligning itself with EU directives on environmental protection and sustainable development and the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – including the 17 SDGs – Malta is dedicated to addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change and environmental degradation.
Heading to Malta for a one-day virtual event, Sustainability LIVE will be taking place on 20 February 2025. Discover the agenda.
Cressida Galea, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Sustainability at MeDirect Bank (Malta) plc
With more than seven years of experience in banking and regulatory affairs, Cressida Galea has extensive experience in regulatory dialogue and horizon scanning.
Cressida is also responsible for integrating sustainable practices in business operations and risk management, as well as ensuring accurate sustainability reporting under EU legislation.
Sustainability Magazine caught up with Cressida to discover what inspired her to join the event, what she hopes to achieve and her predictions for the future of sustainability.
What inspired you to get involved in Sustainability LIVE: Malta?
This event is going to be a valuable platform to engage with fellow colleagues in the sustainability area and beyond, discuss pressing challenges and explore pathways for impactful change.
Provide us with an overview of what your panel will focus on.
I will be participating in the EU Reporting: Driving Sustainability panel, discussing sustainability reporting obligations across different industries, particularly the banking sector.
Effective reporting can foster transparency and accountability across organisations that can drive real change, beyond regulatory compliance.
Sustainability reporting should be perceived as a way of tracking environmental impact, social responsibility and governance standards across the organisation.
What do you hope to achieve through the event?
I hope to contribute to meaningful dialogue during the panel discussion and make new acquaintances in the sustainability sphere.
Implementing sustainability practices cannot be a stand-alone effort, but a collective one to gain a greater accomplishment.
What emerging trends do you believe will shape the future of sustainability over the next decade?
I believe technology, particularly artificial intelligence and data analytics, will play a pivotal role in sustainability.
Trends like circular economy models, climate resilience and strengthened collaboration on net-zero targets will be critical in shaping the future of sustainable business practices over the next decade.
