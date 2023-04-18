Sustainability LIVE lines up executive and expert speakers

The goal for global decarbonisation is clear, but the big question that follows will be answered by action—how will businesses meet decarbonisation targets?



Understanding the importance of sustainability strategy is one thing, but what is incorporated into it and how that is executed is one of the major challenges that organisations are facing. Navigating standards and measuring impact are crucial for business insight, but also to ensure that management and executive boards can get behind the environmental and social benefits without compromising economic returns.



Pressures further as information comes in abundance and organisations look to find the right insights and make new connections to achieve their sustainability targets.

