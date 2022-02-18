Sustainability LIVE lines up tech and recruitment sponsors

This time next week, Sustainability LIVE will be in full flow and speakers from across the globe will have descended on Tobacco Dock, London, to discuss major sustainability topics and provide business insights to attendees from all over the world.



With the upcoming event almost here, BizClik Media Group has welcomed various speakers and sponsors from different industries, including SAP and IAC .

SAP is a leader in sustainable software development

As a leading technology firm, SAP provides software solutions for business activities. Through its latest software developments, SAP offers enterprises the ability to be sustainable without compromising on profitability.



From supply chain management and human resources to the insights and applications of financial data, SAP promotes responsibility through its products and its five actions for sustainability , which involve:

Establishing a business strategy for sustainability

Embedding sustainability data into all networks and processes

Gaining insight into and managing climate impact and carbon contribution throughout the business

Becoming regenerative and leading a circular economy

Understanding the importance of people in the value chain

Sustainability is paramount for finding the right talent

As a trusted partner of some of the world’s largest brands and most significant startups, IAC is centred around corporate governance, providing human resources expertise to organisations across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas. Holding the business accountable for its societal impact, the firm commits to outstanding service and is committed to the sustainable future of business.



The group lives by its core values of professionalism, honesty, and teamwork, while specialising in various aspects of recruitment, including Sustainability/ESG, Internal Audit, Risk & Compliance, Professional Services & External Audit, Tech Assurance and Executive Search.

