Sustainability LIVE London – A CPD Accredited Event

Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit is honoured to receive recognition as a CPD-accredited event furthering its dedication to being a voice and platform for those in sustainability to network, learn, grow and enhance their skills, knowledge, and best practices.

What is CPD Accreditation?

A trusted mark achieved by training providers, course creators, and educators following an assessment of their training activities to confirm that they meet standards suitable for Continued Personal Development (CPD).

CPD is an ongoing process where professionals maintain and enhance their knowledge, skills, and competencies throughout their careers.

In the UK – the home of Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – The CPD Standards Office is a non-government organisation that assesses and accredits professional education, ensuring it matches standards of quality and relevance for professional development.

What does this mean for attendees?

Those attending Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit will receive one CPD point for one hour of learning, equating to 8-10 credits over the two-day event.

QR codes will be available around the event allowing attendees to track their learning and receive the points.