Sustainability LIVE London – A CPD Accredited Event
Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit is honoured to receive recognition as a CPD-accredited event furthering its dedication to being a voice and platform for those in sustainability to network, learn, grow and enhance their skills, knowledge, and best practices.
What is CPD Accreditation?
A trusted mark achieved by training providers, course creators, and educators following an assessment of their training activities to confirm that they meet standards suitable for Continued Personal Development (CPD).
CPD is an ongoing process where professionals maintain and enhance their knowledge, skills, and competencies throughout their careers.
In the UK – the home of Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – The CPD Standards Office is a non-government organisation that assesses and accredits professional education, ensuring it matches standards of quality and relevance for professional development.
What does this mean for attendees?
Those attending Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit will receive one CPD point for one hour of learning, equating to 8-10 credits over the two-day event.
QR codes will be available around the event allowing attendees to track their learning and receive the points.
Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit
Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month!
Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates, and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn.
Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Launching this September at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is a prestigious event to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making.
The awards – taking place at the end of day one – act as a platform to encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business, with all those nominated serving as role models, inspiring change towards a more sustainable future.
