Sustainability LIVE London Announces NEW Speakers
Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in one month!
Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
Sold out in 2023, don’t miss out on your chance to hear from more than 60 acclaimed speakers, network with 1,300 in-person delegates, and unlock hundreds of opportunities to share and learn.
Your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
Click here to get your tickets.
Rahul Ghosh, Managing Director of Global Sustainable Finance at Moody’s Ratings
As Managing Director and Global Head of Sustainable Finance for Moody’s Ratings, Rahul Ghosh is responsible for Moody’s Ratings’ strategy to systematically and transparently incorporate material environmental, social and governance factors into credit ratings, analytics, research and outreach.
Rahul also leads the analytical teams that produce assessments on the credentials of sustainable debt instruments and financing frameworks, as well as the strength of entities’ carbon transition plans.
Sarah Charlesworth, Head of Inclusion and Diversity at Inchcape
Group Head of Inclusion and Diversity at Inchcape, Sarah Charlesworth has over a decade of experience in creating a more diverse and inclusive global business. Sarah joined Inchcape in 2021, to set the direction of the company’s first inclusion and diversity strategy.
Before Inchcape, Sarah trained to be a Lawyer and led initiatives to improve the representation of women in the legal sector and increase access to justice for marginalised communities.
Marcel Arsand, Director of Sustainability and Public Affairs for Beverage Packaging EMEA at Ball Corporation
Experienced in waste management and the food and drink industry, Marcel has worked with a diverse range of organisations including Recoup, WRAP, DS Smith and now Ball Corporation.
In his current role as Director of Sustainability and Public Affairs for Beverage Packaging EMEA. Marcel is responsible for the design, development, and delivery of the EMEA strategy to position the company as a leading voice in the packaging debate.
Louise Herring, Executive Director at AIM-Progress
An ethical trade and human rights specialist, Louise Herring has over 20 years of experience working for private, non-governmental, and not-for-profit organisations. Currently, Louise is the Executive Director at AIM-Progress – a forum of 45 leading fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) manufacturers and common suppliers – dedicated to enabling and promoting responsible sourcing practices and human rights.
Lousie has also run her own consultancy firm – Inherently Human – since 2015 predominantly working with global retailers, brands, and food companies to support them in developing and implementing human rights strategies and due diligence approaches, as well as developing and delivering training.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
- Woodland Group & Ball Corp: Sustainable Transport CommitmentSupply Chain Sustainability
- NEW DATE: Sustainability LIVE Malta Rescheduled to 2025Sustainability
- Q&A: Erich Labuda, President of ABB Motion ServicesSustainability
- Q&A: Gerard Gallagher, EMEIA Sustainability Leader at EYSustainability