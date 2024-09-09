Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit Returns in One Day!

Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – in association with HH Global and Schneider Electric – is returning to the Business Design Centre to provide attendees with crucial insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders through open unfiltered discussions.

Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit will provide an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.

To discover the agenda, click here.

Panels & Workshops

During the event, those attending will not only be able to hear from C-suite executives delivering inspirational keynotes, but also have the opportunity to take part in meaningful discussions as part of eight panels and four workshops centred around:

Sustainability Strategies

ESG Reporting

Net Zero

Diversity & Inclusion

Sustainable Supply Chains

Sustainable Technology

AI in Sustainability

Renewable Energy

Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit is the ultimate in-person event to network with some of the most influential minds, innovators, experts and leading organisations in the world. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to network and engage with other leaders in sustainability.