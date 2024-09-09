Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit Returns in One Day!
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit – in association with HH Global and Schneider Electric – is returning to the Business Design Centre to provide attendees with crucial insights from internationally acclaimed business leaders through open unfiltered discussions.
Across the two days, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit will provide an immersive experience for attendees to connect, learn and exchange insights on the latest trends, challenges, innovations and best practices.
Panels & Workshops
During the event, those attending will not only be able to hear from C-suite executives delivering inspirational keynotes, but also have the opportunity to take part in meaningful discussions as part of eight panels and four workshops centred around:
- Sustainability Strategies
- ESG Reporting
- Net Zero
- Diversity & Inclusion
- Sustainable Supply Chains
- Sustainable Technology
- AI in Sustainability
- Renewable Energy
Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit is the ultimate in-person event to network with some of the most influential minds, innovators, experts and leading organisations in the world. Throughout the event, attendees will have the opportunity to network and engage with other leaders in sustainability.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Launching this September at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards is a prestigious event to honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making.
The awards – taking place at the end of day one – act as a platform to encourage widespread adoption of a more responsible approach to business, with all those nominated serving as role models, inspiring change towards a more sustainable future.
Sustainability LIVE and its action partners
ClimatePartner
Your partner for climate action, ClimatePartner works with its customers to calculate and reduce carbon emissions and finance climate projects. The ClimatePartner certified label guarantees transparency and credibility.
With climate projects located globally, ClimatePartner customers can financially contribute to climate projects that comply with recognised standards including Gold Standard, Verified Carbon Standard, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
Believing that taking climate action is the greatest platform for change – and that together lives can be improved, ClimatePartner helps businesses achieve their most ambitious climate action plans to leave the planet better than it was.
Sustainability LIVE London & ClimatePartner
Working with ClimatePartner, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit will be supporting the enablement of women in at-risk communities to make the transition to clean energy with solar lamps and water filters in India.
Developed by MicroEnergy Credits, the project helps empower low-income communities in the Global South, especially women, to make healthy, clean, and affordable energy choices. It helps financial inclusion institutions start clean-energy lending programs, strengthens them with cloud-based technology and last-mile services, and then scales them with carbon finance.
Sustainability LIVE was established in 2022 to magnify the content of our award winning Sustainability magazine and has subsequently become the 'go to event' for sustainability executives globally
Treeapp
Environmental services and climate technology company Treeapp takes reforestation to the next level by enabling users to plant trees free of charge.
The app is funded by eco-conscious businesses that sponsor tree planting, turning everyday actions into tangible environmental benefits and allowing anyone with a smartphone to contribute to global reforestation.
Users can choose from various reforestation projects across the globe, ensuring that their tree is planted where it is most needed.
Treeapp plants more than 200 different species of tree across continents.
Sustainability LIVE London & Treeapp
Working with Treeapp, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit will be planting a tree for every attendee at the event.
“Our partnership with Treeapp not only allows our events to reach their sustainability objectives, but also those who attend Sustainability LIVE London. Our platform allows leaders to make meaningful change. We are delighted that, by partnering with Treeapp, we can continue that mission for all involved with the Sustainability LIVE series. This reflects our global commitment to connecting the world’s sustainability leaders as well as being a platform and voice for organisations, individuals and communities to showcase their core Sustainability, ESG and net zero strategies," said Glen White CEO at BizClik
Key diary dates
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
