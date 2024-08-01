Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit Sept 2024
Where change-makers gather to challenge and share innovations to adapt and grow sustainability strategies and best practices, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit returns in just over a month!
What is your plan?
The time for change is now. The time for planning is now. The time for action is now. Join us on September 10 and 11 to challenge your thinking, adapt your strategy, and make crucial progress with change-makers, innovators, and sustainability leaders at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
With more than 60 acclaimed speakers, 1,300 in-person delegates, and hundreds of opportunities to network, share and learn, your sustainability plan starts now at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
Two days, one unmissable event…
Sold out in 2023, Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit offers a rich learning experience through engaging presentations, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and workshops.
Across the two days, attendees will have the opportunity to discover innovative strategies, gain valuable insights from industry experts, and foster meaningful collaborations to shape a sustainable future for your enterprise at London’s biggest sustainability and ESG event.
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.
I was privileged to speak at Sustainability LIVE's Net Zero event. All participating companies from various industry sectors demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and created a platform that fostered meaningful discussions and insights on achieving net zero targets. I had outstanding discussions and received great interest in our innovation activities at Henkel that are focusing on technologies and material solutions enabling the transformation towards emission-free mobility
Workshops, panels and more
During the event, attendees will not only hear from C-suite executives delivering inspirational keynotes but will also have the opportunity to take part in meaningful discussions and problem-solve today’s challenges during eight panels and six workshops.
Panels to attend
Interested in attending a panel discussion at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit? Discover our list of panels across the two days below:
- Sustainability & Responsibility
- AI in Sustainability
- Climate Impact Strategies
- Diversity & Inclusion
- The Future of Net Zero
- Women in Sustainability
- Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive
- Sustainable Supply Chains
To find out more about these panels and those speaking, click here.
Workshops to attend
Interested in attending a workshop at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit? Discover our list of workshops across the two days below:
- Building the Case for Sustainable Procurement
- Collaborating with Suppliers on Scope 3 Decarbonisation
- AI in Sustainability
- Designing & Implementing a Credible Decarbonisation Plan
- Sustainability Engagement & Impact
- Sustainability in Nuclear Lifecycle
To find out more about these workshops and those speaking, click here.
Don’t miss out on your chance to attend Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, click here to get your tickets.
The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024
Launching at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit, The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards will honour those who apply sustainability in their operations and decision-making, driving a more responsible approach to business.
In total, 60 companies and individuals have made the shortlist for the inaugural Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024. Congratulations to all, and a huge thank you to everyone who entered these awards. Winners will be revealed on Tuesday 10 September at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE London | 10-11 September 2024
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
- NEW | Diversity Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand