Sustainability LIVE London: One day to go

Bringing together the global sustainability community

A completely carbon neutral event, we have teamed up with ClimatePartner who are implementing a programme of Wind Energy in North East, Brazil in order to offset 30,000kg of carbon dioxide emissions.

Throughout the event attendees will be able to discover the latest practices and principles for ethical investing routes that meet your environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies. It will allow people to learn how carbon footprint reduction is “everyone’s problem” and how to enforce transparency among third-party supply chains.

With the opportunity to network with peers and leaders from across the entire sustainability ecosystem, you will be able to unlock what your customers want to know about your company’s position on sustainability and how to differentiate your value proposition for a competitive edge.

There is still time to be a part of the conversation and join the event virtually or in-person, sign up here to grab your tickets.