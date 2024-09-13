Sustainability LIVE: Malta Speaker Announcement

Marthese has been the CEO of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise & Industry since May 2021.

She specialises in applied business law and IT and is a law graduate of the University of Malta.

Marthese has been at the forefront of nationwide projects within the public and private sector and has taken on many managerial posts more than 28 years of working experience.

Before entering the field of sectoral representation, Marthese worked in politics and contested the general election in 2013 with success. From 2017, she shadowed challenging portfolios on topics such as property, energy and the environment after being re-elected again.

In addition to this, Marthese sits on the Board of Directors of Malta Business Bureau (MBB), Education Malta, Tech.MT and Trade Malta and is also a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta.