Sustainability LIVE Malta: Speaker Announcement
Marthese Portelli, CEO of The Malta Chamber, has been announced to be joining our line-up at Sustainability LIVE Malta.
On 13 October, Sustainability LIVE will be coming to Malta. The event, a leading ESG and sustainability strategy conference, will uncover the latest discussions surrounding sustainability, such as net zero, sustainability strategies and AI in sustainability.
Sustainability LIVE Malta promises to be a unique opportunity for you to connect with internationally acclaimed business leaders, explore the issues the sustainability industry faces, and enhance your environmental footprint in the future, too.
Marthese Portelli, CEO of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise & Industry
Marthese has been the CEO of The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise & Industry since May 2021.
She specialises in applied business law and IT and is a law graduate of the University of Malta.
Marthese has been at the forefront of nationwide projects within the public and private sector and has taken on many managerial posts more than 28 years of working experience.
Before entering the field of sectoral representation, Marthese worked in politics and contested the general election in 2013 with success. From 2017, she shadowed challenging portfolios on topics such as property, energy and the environment after being re-elected again.
In addition to this, Marthese sits on the Board of Directors of Malta Business Bureau (MBB), Education Malta, Tech.MT and Trade Malta and is also a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta.
Essential diary dates for 2024 and 2025…
Sustainability LIVE continues to expand its events with more to come in 2024 and 2025, discover our essential diary dates below.
2024 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Climate Week NYC | 24 September 2024
- Sustainability LIVE Malta | 17 October 2024
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
- NEW | The CSO Network
- NEW | ClimateTech Digital
- NEW | Scope3 Magazine
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June 2025
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September 2025
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September 2025
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November 2025
