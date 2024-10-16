Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero – CFO’s Role in Sustainability

At Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero 2024, Emmeline Skelton, Head of Sustainability at ACCA, spoke to a packed audience about the vital role finance plays in developing transition plans to achieve net zero.



With sustainability now a priority for many companies, her presentation emphasised that while progress is being made, there’s still much work to be done, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The complexity of transition planning

Emmeline opened by addressing the audience of finance professionals, explaining the importance of their role in sustainability.



“When ESG or sustainability issues arise, it often falls within the finance function,” she said. ACCA, with its 250,000 members globally, conducted extensive research to understand how finance departments are driving the transition to a net-zero future. The research revealed that many organisations, particularly SMEs, are unsure how to begin the journey toward reducing emissions.

The challenge, as Emmeline explained, is that transition planning is complex.



At COP26, countries around the world committed to achieving net zero by 2050, but it is up to individual organisations to create detailed plans that will help them reach these targets. While some sectors, such as energy and infrastructure, are leading the way, many other companies are falling behind.



“We found that a majority of members do not have transition plans, and even more worryingly, 70% of those without plans had no intention to start developing them,” Emmeline noted.

The role of finance in developing transition plans

While some larger companies are making strides in their sustainability efforts, the research showed that many businesses, particularly outside North America, are not prioritising emission reduction planning. For those who do have plans, the primary motivation appears to be seizing competitive advantages and enhancing public reputation. Surprisingly, Emmeline noted, “regulation was not the leading driver for companies developing transition plans.”

She went on to emphasise that finance departments are uniquely positioned to take ownership of this process. The finance function’s skills in data collection, financial planning, and scenario modelling make them critical to driving emission reduction strategies. “Good governance is essential,” Emmeline stressed, particularly as companies seek to align their sustainability goals with overall business objectives. However, despite the importance of governance, she revealed that many organisations lack clear accountability for managing ESG initiatives, with no single department taking the lead.