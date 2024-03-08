Sustainability LIVE Singapore: Aruneem Mazumder, DIRD Group

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE has returned with a bang, kickstarting the year with an amazing turnout at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero.

Bringing the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences, Sustainability LIVE continues to grow.

When: 19 March 2024

Location: Singapore (Virtual)

Website: Sustainability LIVE Singapore

Following on from Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world won't have long to wait with Sustainability LIVE Singapore returning on March 19 – the ultimate virtual platform network for Singapore, connecting like-minded peers and companies throughout Asia.

Aruneem Mazumder, Chief Sustainability Officer at DIRD Group



With more than 15 years of specialising in energy efficiency and sustainable business development, Aruneem Mazumder, Chief Sustainability Officer at DIRD Group is a creative and enthusiastic person who has worked in diverse industries.



Mazumder has a track record of providing visionary leadership and has been instrumental in the green building movement. In his work, Mazumder uses contemporary ideas alongside strong traditional and sustainable techniques.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:



