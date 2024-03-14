Sustainability LIVE Singapore: Just 1 More Week to Go!

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, innovators and pioneers, will return in just one week, to bring to you — Sustainability LIVE Singapore.

When: 19 March 2024

Location: Singapore (Virtual)

Website: Sustainability LIVE Singapore

Bringing the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences, Sustainability LIVE will return on March 19 following the success of Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero to deliver the ultimate virtual platform network experience for Singapore, connecting like-minded peers and companies throughout Asia.

To get your tickets, click here.

Reasons to attend Sustainability LIVE Singapore

Exclusive insights unlocked

Learn about the latest trends and innovations in sustainability, ESG, DE&I and net zero from world-class leaders, enabling you to stay ahead.

Global matchmaking experience

Establish connections with potential partners on a global scale using Brella’s AI-driven matchmaking feature which will suggest connections for you according to your criteria.

Engage with leaders

Immerse yourself in insightful keynote presentations, fireside chats and panel discussions by the biggest global business leaders and ask your questions live.

Level up your network

Connect with leaders from the world's largest companies to expand your network of contacts.

Immersive event experience

The online portal, Brella, allows you to meet your event needs virtually. You can explore the attendee list, request meetings, make connections and watch sessions.

OUT NOW!

In honour of International Women’s Day and Month, Sustainability Magazine has kickstarted the launch of BizClik’s annual Top 100 Women supplement for 2024.

Featuring influential executives from the likes of Google, Amazon, EY, Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, Unilever, General Motors, Intel, HSBC, Kearney, and Mastercard discover who features in this year's Top 100 Women in Sustainability.

To read the Top 100 Women in Sustainability supplement, click here.

More to come in 2024…

Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further five events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:

To find out more about these events and awards, click here.

Essential diary dates – 2025

Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5th & 6th March 2025

| QEII Centre, London | 5th & 6th March 2025 Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19th March 2025

| 19th March 2025 Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23rd May 2025

| 23rd May 2025 Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4th & 5th June

| 4th & 5th June Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 202 5 | BDC, London | 9th & 10th September 2025

5 | BDC, London | 9th & 10th September 2025 NEW | ClimateTech Magazine

******

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024

******

Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand