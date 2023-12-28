Sustainability Magazine: Looking back on the Top 100 CSOs

In October 2023, Sustainability Magazine celebrated 100 of the leading Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) in the corporate world. Many of them are known among their communities as advocates of change and evangelists of collaboration and simplification or environmental, social and governance (ESG) in business.

Who were the top 10?

1. Kate Brandt, Google

2. Rebecca Marmot, Unilever

3. Wayne Balta, IBM

4. Melanie Nakagawa, Microsoft

5. Kathryn Alsegaf, Deloitte

6. Jon Chorley, Oracle

7. Paulette Frank, Johnson & Johnson

8. Virginie Helias, Procter & Gamble

9. Bea Perez, The Coca-Cola Company

10. Jim Andrew, PepsiCo

Featuring CSOs from the energy and electric transport sectors

Although an extensive list of CSOs, energy sector leaders featured in the Top 100 CSOs along with those from transportation businesses, consumer goods, and technology firms.

From the energy industry, leaders from Schneider Electric, Aramco, Siemens and General Electric (GE) featured in the top 50.

Judith Weise, Siemens

Roger Martella, GE

Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Schneider Electric

Matthew Bateson, Aramco

When we look at the subsection of low-to-no-emission transportation, some of the key organisations of that environment featured their sustainability leaders, including General Motors, Boeing, Toyota, Caterpillar Inc.

Julie Lagacy, Caterpillar Inc.

Yumi Otsuka, Toyota

Christopher Raymond, Boeing

Kristen Siemen, General Motors

What to expect in 2024

In 2024, we’ll be expanding on the Top 100 series to recognise the executives and leaders across the energy and EV sectors. As these trends grow there will be more scope of talent and acquisitions in these areas, and sector-specific roles to drive initiatives forward.

EV and Energy Magazines will have their own Top 100 lists alongside the established Sustainability versions, and be incorporated in more events throughout the year.