Article
Sustainability

Sustainability Magazine: Looking back on the Top 100 CSOs

By Tom Swallow
December 28, 2023
undefined mins
Sustainability Magazine's Top 100 CSOs
Sustainability Magazine's Top 100 CSOs
Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 CSOs shares appreciation for leaders across all industries, emphasising electrification of the world’s energy network

In October 2023, Sustainability Magazine celebrated 100 of the leading Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs) in the corporate world. Many of them are known among their communities as advocates of change and evangelists of collaboration and simplification or environmental, social and governance (ESG) in business. 

Who were the top 10? 

1. Kate Brandt, Google 

2. Rebecca Marmot, Unilever

3. Wayne Balta, IBM 

4. Melanie Nakagawa, Microsoft

5. Kathryn Alsegaf, Deloitte

6. Jon Chorley, Oracle

7. Paulette Frank, Johnson & Johnson 

8. Virginie Helias, Procter & Gamble 

9. Bea Perez, The Coca-Cola Company 

10. Jim Andrew, PepsiCo 

Featuring CSOs from the energy and electric transport sectors 

Although an extensive list of CSOs, energy sector leaders featured in the Top 100 CSOs along with those from transportation businesses, consumer goods, and technology firms. 

From the energy industry, leaders from Schneider Electric, Aramco, Siemens and General Electric (GE) featured in the top 50. 

Judith Weise, Siemens

Roger Martella, GE 

Gwenaelle Avice-Huet, Schneider Electric 

Matthew Bateson, Aramco

When we look at the subsection of low-to-no-emission transportation, some of the key organisations of that environment featured their sustainability leaders, including General Motors, Boeing, Toyota, Caterpillar Inc.

Julie Lagacy, Caterpillar Inc. 

Yumi Otsuka, Toyota 

Christopher Raymond, Boeing

Kristen Siemen, General Motors

What to expect in 2024

In 2024, we’ll be expanding on the Top 100 series to recognise the executives and leaders across the energy and EV sectors. As these trends grow there will be more scope of talent and acquisitions in these areas, and sector-specific roles to drive initiatives forward. 

EV and Energy Magazines will have their own Top 100 lists alongside the established Sustainability versions, and be incorporated in more events throughout the year.

*******************

Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024.

*******************

Sustainability is a BizClik brand.

sustainabilityevenergy
Share
Share

Featured Articles

SAP Cloud encourages sustainability transparency with data

Confirming sustainable action is difficult. SAP Cloud for Sustainable Enterprises enables businesses to reduce emissions, waste, and social impact globally

How AWS makes data centres more efficient and sustainable

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a global cloud leader, but how does CEO Adam Selipsky balance scale with sustainability as he aims for net zero?

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards: Projects and leadership

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards recognises great leadership, a lifetime of environmental advocacy, and the projects changing the world of business

COP28: The biggest sustainable food and farming commitments

Net Zero

Global Sustainability & ESG Awards: DE&I & Net Zero strategy

ESG

What’s next in diversity, equity and inclusion?

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)