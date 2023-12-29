Sustainability Magazine’s year of global corporate insights
January: Kickstarting the year, and priming business travellers for the year ahead, Heathrow Airport was the main inspiration for the January cover. Not only was it a big year for decarbonising aviation, but we also touched on the trends in electrification, electric vehicle (EV) adoption, net-zero emissions through fintech services, and the 5G applications in sustainability.
February: The point of uncertainty across the globe as energy prices rose and supplies decreased. February was plagued by some uncertainty among consumers, nevertheless, the conversation took a turn toward ethical technology and strategies to tackle the gender gap in employment.
March: The March issue cover exemplifies that cover feature on racial equality and how to create more inclusive working environments for diverse groups of people. This issue also featured reports from G4S, AEHRA, Switch DataCenters, and AH4R.
April: EY’s theme takes over this cover with special insights from Steve Varley, the former Global Vice Chair Sustainability. In terms of features, we spoke to IKEA on greener decision-making, as well as Scala Data Centers and EXA Infrastructure.
May: Featuring Krystle Sands, this issue taps into more features from the technology sector, procurement in the performance automotive industry, and further insights from us about sustainable smart cities and workplace equity.
June: Tate & Lyle covers the June issue with an exclusive on its consulting services within the food and beverage industry, incorporating scientific discovery, transparency, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) in the supply chain. Beyond this we also discussed the role of cloud and telecommunications in future mobility with Vodafone Automotive.
July: The world’s largest companies featured in this issue as we looked at their ESG strategies and what makes one successful or actionable. Also featuring Bridgestone, Sanofi & Marken, BDx Indonesia, and Algbra.
August: Preempting a business month for Sustainability LIVE, we featured some of the executive speakers we’d seen at the events in previous years. Further, we figured out what it takes to build a sustainable smart city, and delved into CSRD impact reporting.
October: A great view of Emilio Tenuta, the October magazine covered his insights on climate change and the water crisis to urge businesses to take action now. Also featuring Schneider Electric, Convera and Radisson Hotel Group.
November: Always smiling, Eirini Etoimou reflected on her presentation at Sustainability LIVE London as we interviewed her in person at Sellafield Ltd’s UK headquarters. She spoke about the need to build a sustainable mindset within an organisation to truly impact what goes on externally.
December: Closing the year with Sophia Mendelsohn and Gunther Rothermal from SAP, the pair discuss the history of the organisation’s sustainability strategy and stewardship with a disclosure of 2024 targets.
