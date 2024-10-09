The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 - The Interviews

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards

Across 14 categories, the awards commemorated the incredible achievements of those who are transforming the sustainability industry, highlighting the importance of sustainable practices in businesses and catalysing future innovation.

The ‘Sustainability LIVE London 2024 Awards Interviews’ video spotlights our award winners and captures their reactions to receiving this prestigious honour, whilst also capturing the tremendous atmosphere of the ceremony, featuring Glen White, CEO of BizClik and our two hosts - Neil Perry, Group Broadcast Director at BizClik and climate comedian Stuart Goldsmith.

Sustainability Magazine is honoured to congratulate its winners, discover the winning thoughts of some of those who received an award below:

Noel Anderson, Chief Sustainability and Business Officer at the American Red Cross - Lifetime Achievement Award

Throughout his role, Noel aims to reduce the impact of climate change and enhance the American Red Cross’ mission, business, investment and national and international initiatives by integrating climate-centric approaches.

During his journey at the American Red Cross, Noel enforced the safety of volunteers and employees by leading many COVID-19 initiatives. In addition to this, he has also ensured that the organisation aims to minimise its environmental impact by reducing its waste, water usage and emissions through implementing a robust plan.

Receiving the award, Noel began by honouring his team, explaining how ‘this award is not just about me, it’s really about the entire Red Cross Community and the impact that our staff, our volunteers and our donors our partners strive for’.

To learn more about Noel’s incredible work, click here.

Jason Massey, Co-founder and CEO of Ndustrial - AI in Sustainability Award

Ndustrial works across the industrial sector to utilise artificial intelligence to drive sustainability through its AI-powered platform. For example, the company partnered with Lineage Logistics between 2014 and 2021 to significantly reduce its carbon footprint and reduce its carbon and energy intensity across facilities by 32%.

Speaking after the award ceremony, Jason reflected on the impact this award will have on the future of both the AI and sustainability industry, highlighting that “it’s definitely going to bring awareness and show a very pragmatic way of using AI in sustainability.”

To discover more about the incredible work of Ndustrial, click here

The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards acted as a platform to showcase the phenomenal work that occurs across the sustainability industry and equipped attendees with the drive they need to make their mark in the future.

To discover the full list of our incredible winners, click here.