The IAC shares insights into the sustainability talent pool

What does the sustainability talent pool look like?

Brooker begins delving into the sustainability landscape and outlines the current low talent base and the challenges to be faced across the globe with companies attempting to meet climate goals without the correct level of talent.

“For decades, sustainability has been seen as, at best, a compliance activity; often a cost to organisations or not even acknowledged at all,” says Brooker.

“Historically it has been a minority profession, dominated by environmentalists and CSR professionals. With minimal demand from businesses, the talent pool has remained fairly low.”

Talking more about the talent market, Brooker provides his thoughts on the current landscape, which is still very immature and requires more input from organisations to drive positions in sustainability, ESG, biodiversity, net-zero, and renewable energy adoption.

With the gap in the sustainability talent market, there is a demand for training and Brooker explains what this currently looks like and the potential areas for employee development to carry out sustainability-related jobs.

