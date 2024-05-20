The Sustainability & ESG Awards Submissions – 1 Week to Go
Launching in 2024… The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards 2024 will debut at Sustainability LIVE London Global Summit on 10 September 2024.
Acknowledging companies, professionals and projects that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation and strategic thinking, the comprehensive programme will celebrate the best companies, professionals and projects in sustainability and ESG.
Winners of The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards serve as role models and inspire positive change towards a more sustainable future.
Have you submitted your entry for 2024?
Haven’t submitted your entry yet for The Global Sustainability and ESG Awards? Don’t worry, you still have time.
To enter the awards, you will need to register and pay the registration fee which will give you access to the official submission form to enter as many categories as you like.
Once you have dedicated which categories best align with your business, executive or project, you will need to create a submission form for each category you enter.
Submission can be in written form or video and should answer the criteria points for each category. Once complete submission can only be accepted via the official submission form.
Once the submission closes on May 27, our expert panel of judges will get to work.
To discover the award categories for The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards:
- Sustainability Strategy Award
- ESG Program Award
- Sustainable Finance Award
- Diversity Award
- Net Zero Award
- Sustainable Supply Chain Award
- Sustainable Technology Award
- Sustainable Consultancy Award
- Future Leader Award
- Executive of the Year Award
- Project of the Year Award
- Lifetime of Achievement Award
- AI in Sustainability Award
- Social Enterprise Award
- Start-Up Award
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion - 12 November 2024
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
- NEW | ClimateTech Magazine
