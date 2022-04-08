Article
Sustainability

The UN's industry, innovation, and infrastructure dream

By Blaise Hope
April 08, 2022
undefined mins
Corporations can contribute to the UN's SDG 9 goals by enhancing R&D, deploying sustainable processes, as well as selective financing and manufacturing.

Goal 9 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 9) attempts to address the need to build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialisation, and drive innovation. To accomplish this objective, businesses may partake in contributing to employment and GDP, as well as increase scientific research and revamp infrastructure, among others.

Furthermore, with billions of dollars invested each year on growth and infrastructure, the United Nations’ SDG 9 emphasises the significance of innovative sustainable technologies to reduce environmental footprint and adopt clean technologies without putting additional strain on people and the environment.

Many developing countries, on the other hand, are in jeopardy because they lack access to new technologies, which has a direct impact on their socio-economic development. According to World Bank data, 2 billion people do not have access to safe drinking water, and nearly a billion do not have access to electricity, accounting for more than 10% of the global population. 

Nevertheless, when it comes to communications infrastructure, more than half of the world's population is integrated, and almost everyone lives in a location with mobile phone coverage, with 96.5% having 2G as a minimum, according to the UN.

What are the SDG 9 targets?

The goal may appear to be a broad goal, encompassing all from sustainable communities to scientific research to communication technology and financial services. A brief look at its objectives, however, reveals a very specific set of desired results.

These include creating high-quality, dependable, long-lasting, and resilient infrastructure with an emphasis on affordable and equitable access for all. Also, encouraging inclusive and long-term industrialisation, increasing industry contributions to employment and GDP, improving infrastructure and retrofitting industries to make them more sustainable. 

All of this is underpinned by further scientific and technological research across industries to achieve sustainable objectives. 

Keep an eye out for our follow-up piece on how businesses can achieve this.

SDGsustainabilityUNSustainable Development GoalsinnovationInfrastructureindustrialisation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

Ecovadis: Firms are struggling to keep pace with ESG laws

Julia Salant, EcoVadis Carbon Solution Manager, warns that organisations may struggle to keep up with evolving ESG laws and regulations

Sustainability LIVE deep dive - racing towards EV

With just one month until Sustainability LIVE New York, we look back at highlights of September’s event and deep dive into the Racing Towards EV panel

Flex among 330 firms given A-list CDP sustainability status

CDP's 2022 report – Scoping out: Tracking Nature Across the Supply Chain - based on data from 18,700 firms who disclosed climate, water & forests impacts

DHL Supply Chain's Volvo EVs put down net zero marker

Supply Chain Sustainability

tentree restores oceans with sustainable clothing products

ESG

Deutsche Bank supports this years’ International Women’s Day

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)