The UN's industry, innovation, and infrastructure dream

Goal 9 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 9) attempts to address the need to build resilient infrastructure, promote sustainable industrialisation, and drive innovation. To accomplish this objective, businesses may partake in contributing to employment and GDP, as well as increase scientific research and revamp infrastructure, among others.

Furthermore, with billions of dollars invested each year on growth and infrastructure, the United Nations’ SDG 9 emphasises the significance of innovative sustainable technologies to reduce environmental footprint and adopt clean technologies without putting additional strain on people and the environment.

Many developing countries, on the other hand, are in jeopardy because they lack access to new technologies, which has a direct impact on their socio-economic development. According to World Bank data, 2 billion people do not have access to safe drinking water , and nearly a billion do not have access to electricity , accounting for more than 10% of the global population.