Three Months to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Malta 2025

Despite facing significant obstacles to sustainability including limited natural resources, a reliance on energy imports and its vulnerability to climate change, Malta is making significant strides in promoting sustainability.

Aligning itself with EU directives on environmental protection and sustainable development and the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – including the 17 SDGs – Malta is dedicated to addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change and environmental degradation.

For one day, Sustainability LIVE will be heading to Malta on 20 February 2025.

Join us in Malta to gain insights into renewable energy, waste management, sustainable transport, conservation, climate adaptation and green building initiatives.

