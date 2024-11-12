Three Months to Go Until Sustainability LIVE: Malta 2025
Despite facing significant obstacles to sustainability including limited natural resources, a reliance on energy imports and its vulnerability to climate change, Malta is making significant strides in promoting sustainability.
Aligning itself with EU directives on environmental protection and sustainable development and the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development – including the 17 SDGs – Malta is dedicated to addressing global challenges such as poverty, inequality, climate change and environmental degradation.
For one day, Sustainability LIVE will be heading to Malta on 20 February 2025.
Join us in Malta to gain insights into renewable energy, waste management, sustainable transport, conservation, climate adaptation and green building initiatives.
To get your Early-Bird tickets, click here.
To follow Sustainability LIVE on LinkedIn, click here.
Themes for 2025
Sustainability Strategies
As global challenges such as climate change, resource depletion and social inequalities continue to escalate, sustainability has become an imperative for businesses across industries.
Sustainability Strategies will explore the importance of creating and implementing effective sustainability strategies in both operations and decision-making. By prioritising sustainability, companies can manage resources more efficiently, mitigate risks, enhance their reputations and make meaningful contributions.
The Future of ESG
With the importance of ESG to drive long-term value being recognised as a priority, the future of ESG has become a key area of focus for companies, investors and stakeholders.
The Future of ESG will explore the evolving landscape of ESG, as well as examine the challenges and opportunities ahead. Discover valuable insights into how businesses can enhance their ESG strategies, navigate evolving regulations and contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future.
To get your early-bird tickets, click here.
Net Zero
As the impact of climate change escalates, the shift to net zero has become one of the most urgent global priorities.
Achieving Net Zero requires collaboration, innovation and bold action across industries, governments and individuals.
Net Zero will explore the critical steps businesses must take to reduce their carbon footprint, set ambitious sustainability goals and achieve a carbon-neutral future.
EU Reporting
With sustainability, corporate responsibility and transparency central to global business practices, the EU is at the forefront of driving comprehensive reporting requirements.
EU Reporting will explore the evolving landscape of EU reporting frameworks, including the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the EU Taxonomy and other key regulations that are reshaping how companies report on sustainability efforts, risks and impacts.
I was privileged to speak at Sustainability LIVE and was impressed by the organisation and professionalism of the event team. The organisers demonstrated a strong commitment to sustainability and created a platform that fostered meaningful discussions and insights on achieving net zero targets
AI in Sustainability
A transformative tool across industries in addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges, AI is helping sustainability in several ways from optimising energy consumption to revolutionising supply chains.
AI in Sustainability will explore how the technology offers unprecedented opportunities to drive environmental impact and improve efficiency, showcasing how AI technologies are being used to accelerate the transition to a sustainable, low-carbon and resource-efficient future.
To get your early-bird tickets, click here.
Meet the Speakers
- Gerard Gallagher, EMEIA Sustainability Leader at EY
- Gaia Arzilli, International Director at AWorld
- Paddy Linighan, Chief Sustainability Officer at Clyde & Co
- Marthese Portelli, CEO at The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry
- Carlo Alberto Pratesi, Full Professor of Marketing, Innovation and Sustainability at Roma Tre University
- Cressida Galea, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Sustainability at MeDirect Malta
More speakers are to be announced soon! Subscribe to Sustainability Magazine to receive all the latest updates.
To get your Early-Bird tickets, click here.
Discover the venue
Sustainability LIVE: Malta will be held at the unique Mediterranean Conference Centre (MCC) in Valetta.
The building is a historic 16th-century building, converted into a modern conference centre in 1979.
The MCC offers world-class facilities and both undertakes and promotes the highest standards of environmental practice to ensure it is operating as a socially responsible organisation both locally and globally.
It recognises that protecting the environment is essential for the future and has undertaken sensitive and innovative restoration over the years.
MCC gained international acclaim with the coveted 'Europa Nostra’ Award in 2015 for its successful blending of restoration, adaptive reuse and modern technology.
Essential diary dates for 2025…
Discover the essential diary dates for Sustainability Magazine and its sister publications – Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital.
To follow Sustainability LIVE on LinkedIn, click here.
2025 diary dates:
- Sustainability LIVE: Malta | 20 February
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero | 5-6 March
- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Sustainability | 5-6 March
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore | 18 March
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai | 22 April
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE: London Climate Action Week | 25 June
- Sustainability LIVE London | 9-10 September
- Sustainability & ESG Awards | 10 September
- Sustainability LIVE: DE&I | 11 November
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand