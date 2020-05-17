Article
Sustainability

UK to launch solar-powered car parks to charge EVs

By Sophie Chapman
May 17, 2020
Solar-powered car parks are going to be installed across the UK to charge electric vehicles (EVs).

The project forms part of a nation-wide trial, which will also see vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology transferring energy back to the smart grid.

The Smart Hubs demonstrator project is currently finding six locations for the car parks, with trials expected to take place later this year, the BBC reported.

The six locations will host up to 150 V2G-enabled electric vehicles as part of the trial.

Flexisolar, Turbo Power Systems and Smart Power Systems are some of the companies involved in the project.

Those involved are looking into “various battery storage options” to integrate into the charging facilities.

The Smart Hubs demonstrator project aims to encourage owners of car parks – such as airports, train operators, and retail centres – can have “sustainable revenue streams”.

“Having the ability to recharge in a short time using a grid-friendly infrastructure will have a huge impact on the electric vehicles market - it really is a question about how quickly we can deliver this capability,” stated Alastair Martin, Chief Strategy Officer at Flexitricity.

“We are now looking forward to identifying partner sites and embarking on the trials later this year, as we strive to deliver a solution that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle market and bring transformational benefits to motorists, car park operators and energy re-sellers.”

