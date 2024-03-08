UL/Schneider Electric Sponsor Sustainability LIVE Singapore
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE has returned with a bang, kickstarting the year with an amazing turnout at Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero. Bringing the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences, Sustainability LIVE continues to grow.
When: 19 March 2024
Location: Singapore (Virtual)
Website: Sustainability LIVE Singapore
Following on from Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero, C-suite executives and peers from the sustainability world won't have long to wait with Sustainability LIVE Singapore returning on March 19 – the ultimate virtual platform network for Singapore, connecting like-minded peers and companies throughout Asia.
UL Solutions
Founded in 1894, UL Solutions is a global leader in applied safety science, turning safety, security, and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in over 100 countries.
With a belief in the promise of innovation, UL Solutions has dedicated over a century to making innovation safely adoptable. The organisation provides testing, inspection, and certification services, along with software products and advisory offerings, supporting innovation and business growth.
UL Solutions offers Certification Marks to clients, acting as a recognized symbol of trust and an unwavering commitment to advancing safety missions. The organisation aids in innovation, product and service launches, navigating global markets and complex supply chains, and fostering sustainable and responsible growth.
Schneider Electric
Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric for more than 180 years has been a pioneer in digital automation and energy management. At the core of its mission, Schneider Electric promotes progress and sustainability for all including its colleagues, customers, partners, communities and societies.
Schneider Electric makes an impact by helping people and organisations become more resilient, efficient, electric and digital, through its products, software, and services driving digital transformation of energy management and automation.
