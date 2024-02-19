UL Solutions Sponsors Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024
Coming soon in March 2024, Sustainability Magazine will release its annual Top 100 Women supplement.
The definitive list of 100 women will champion influential leaders in sustainability who are elevating and driving momentum for the movement, as well as those who are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, capitalising on strategic opportunities, and supporting other underrepresented groups.
Paving the way for future generations, these women are creating space at the table for new faces, growth and innovations.
I am honoured to be included among Sustainability Magazine’s Top 100 Women. Being part of this group of brilliant, ground-breaking leaders - including many collaborators and many friends - is especially humbling. My congratulations and gratitude to all. Paulette Frank, Chief Sustainability Officer, Johnson & Johnson
UL Solutions Sponsors Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024
Bringing safety science to life, UL Solutions was founded in 1894. The organisation is a global leader in applied safety science, transforming safety, security, and sustainability challenges into opportunities for its customers in over 100 countries.
Believing in the possibility and promise of innovation, UL Solutions has spent more than a century enabling it to be safely adopted, delivering testing, inspection, and certification services, as well as software products and advisory offerings to support innovation and business growth.
UL Solutions offers Certification Marks for its clients which serve as a s recognised symbol of trust, and an unwavering commitment to advancing safety missions. UL Solutions helps organisations innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly.
It is an honour to be included in the Top 100 Women list by Sustainability Magazine. It’s so great to see so many partners and friends on this list too. Bea Perez, SVP and Chief Communications, Sustainability and Strategic Partnerships Officer, The Coca-Cola Company
Want to become a sponsor of the 2024 Top 100 supplements too?
Coming soon, Sustainability Magazine, Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital, FinTech Magazine and Technology Magazine will be releasing Top 100 supplements in 2024.
Sponsoring the Top 100s is the perfect opportunity to put your brand front and centre of the sustainability, procurement and supply chain, fintech and technology communities.
As a sponsor, you can benefit from:
- Brand awareness opportunities
- Social amplification
- Content syndication
- Networking opportunities
- First refusal, reserving participation in all Top 100 reports
To become a sponsor of the Top 100 supplements (Women, Companies, Leaders), email [email protected].
Looking to nominate a person or company in 2024?
Nominations remain open for our Top 100 Companies and Top 100 Leaders supplements for 2024, for those looking to nominate a person and/or company follow the link below.
More to come in 2024…
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE will be returning in 2024 to bring the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting six events throughout the year in 2024, both virtually and in person, including:
- Sustainability LIVE: Net Zero
- Sustainability LIVE Singapore (Virtual)
- Sustainability LIVE Dubai (Virtual)
- Sustainability LIVE New York (Virtual)
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability Awards
To get your tickets, click here.
******
Make sure you check out the latest edition of Sustainability Magazine and also sign up to our global conference series - Sustainability LIVE 2024
******
Sustainability Magazine is a BizClik brand
- COMING SOON: Top 100 Women in Sustainability 2024Diversity & Inclusion (D&I)
- For LVMH, Diversity and Inclusion Drives Business SuccessDiversity & Inclusion (D&I)
- The most compelling business case for diversity yetDiversity & Inclusion (D&I)
- Why we need more women driving ESG at board level – and fastDiversity & Inclusion (D&I)