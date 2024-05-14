We’re LIVE! Sustainability LIVE Dubai

Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE brings the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.

Deep diving into trends, strategies, innovations and more with its comprehensive agenda, attendees from Sustainability LIVE Dubai will have the opportunity to hear from a host of leading experts in sustainability and ESG from DP World, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered, SLG, Aramex and many more.

To see the agenda, click here.

Panels to attend

Supply Chain Sustainability Forum

Bringing together leading executives in supply chain and sustainability, those attending The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum will see panellists shed light on the importance of integrating sustainability practices into supply chain operations.

The Sustainability Strategies Forum

Bringing together leading executives in sustainability and strategy development, those attending The Sustainability Strategies Forum will be able to take part in an insightful discussion on sustainability strategies.

Have you signed into Brella? Don’t forget to sign into our event platform Brella to keep the event agenda on hand and make it easy to book in time to network with those attending.

Our Sponsors - Schneider Electric

Hosted in association with Schneider Electric, Sustainability LIVE Dubai will be an unmissable event for those in the industry. The event will serve as a platform for open and unfiltered discussions, on sustainability, ESG, diversity & Inclusion, climate change, and net zero.

Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric for more than 180 years has been a pioneer in digital automation and energy management. At the core of its mission, Schneider Electric promotes progress and sustainability for all including its colleagues, customers, partners, communities and societies.

Schneider Electric makes an impact by helping people and organisations become more resilient, efficient, electric and digital, through its products, software, and services driving the digital transformation of energy management and automation.

More to come in 2024…