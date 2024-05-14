We’re LIVE! Sustainability LIVE Dubai
Connecting the world’s sustainability leaders, Sustainability LIVE brings the biggest global businesses together to deliver insightful keynotes, fireside chats, and panel discussions sharing valuable knowledge and real-world experiences.
Deep diving into trends, strategies, innovations and more with its comprehensive agenda, attendees from Sustainability LIVE Dubai will have the opportunity to hear from a host of leading experts in sustainability and ESG from DP World, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA), Standard Chartered, SLG, Aramex and many more.
Panels to attend
Supply Chain Sustainability Forum
Bringing together leading executives in supply chain and sustainability, those attending The Supply Chain Sustainability Forum will see panellists shed light on the importance of integrating sustainability practices into supply chain operations.
The Sustainability Strategies Forum
Bringing together leading executives in sustainability and strategy development, those attending The Sustainability Strategies Forum will be able to take part in an insightful discussion on sustainability strategies.
Our Sponsors - Schneider Electric
Hosted in association with Schneider Electric, Sustainability LIVE Dubai will be an unmissable event for those in the industry. The event will serve as a platform for open and unfiltered discussions, on sustainability, ESG, diversity & Inclusion, climate change, and net zero.
Founded in 1836, Schneider Electric for more than 180 years has been a pioneer in digital automation and energy management. At the core of its mission, Schneider Electric promotes progress and sustainability for all including its colleagues, customers, partners, communities and societies.
Schneider Electric makes an impact by helping people and organisations become more resilient, efficient, electric and digital, through its products, software, and services driving the digital transformation of energy management and automation.
More to come in 2024…
Sustainability Magazine will be hosting a further three events in 2024, both virtual and in-person. Don’t miss out on your chance to hear from leading industry experts at:
- Sustainability LIVE New York
- Sustainability LIVE London
- The Global Sustainability & ESG Awards
- Sustainability LIVE: Diversity & Inclusion | 12 November 2024
Essential diary dates – 2025
- Net Zero & Scope 3 LIVE 2025 | QEII Centre, London | 5-6 March 2025
- Sustainability Singapore Virtual Conference | 19 March 2025
- Sustainability Dubai Virtual Conference | 23 May 2025
- Sustainability LIVE Chicago and Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Chicago | 4-5 June
- Sustainability LIVE & Sustainability Awards 2025 | BDC, London | 9-10 September 2025
