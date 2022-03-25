What Achilles' Global Sustainability Priorities Survey found

Achilles , a leading global provider of integrated supplier management and supply chain solutions, recently published the results of its Global Sustainability Priorities Survey conducted in September last year.

The large-scale survey was conducted in light of the United Nations' COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow. Participants included 2,185 companies, both buyers and suppliers.

It aimed to investigate how ready companies are for transitioning to a net-zero carbon economy, as well as how advanced their actual plans are and what resources they have committed to sustainability and ESG.