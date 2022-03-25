What can companies learn from the B Lab sustainability shop?

Good News is a catalyst for more sustainability

While the ‘Good News’ store recognises some of the most committed companies, it broadcasts the fact that B-Corporations are putting environmental, social and governance (ESG) at the forefront of their operations—something that all businesses could implement.

The store won’t necessarily focus on retailing products to consumers but will showcase some of the many businesses that are driving change. It will also educate consumers on how to purchase more sustainability and encourage them to consider more responsible products to replace their day-to-day purchases.

Good News also represents the triumphs in circularity as it is constructed with upcycled materials and with all sourcing and potential waste considered.

Jenny Pidgeon, Head of Sustainability and Social Innovation at Danone UK & Ireland , says: “For over a century, Danone has been inspiring healthy habits and bringing health through food and drink to as many people as possible.”

“We’re excited to be part of the Good News pop-up and look forward to sharing what we’re doing behind the scenes across the month. It’s fantastic to be alongside our fellow B-Corp brands, showcasing a range of great products to new audiences in central London. We invite others to drop by to find out more about the B-Corp movement and how we are using the power of business as a force for good.”