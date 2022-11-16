Where to get support for BIM or green building certification

For new builds and refurbishments, construction is getting smarter and greener. It is easy to understand why. According to UN Environment Programme estimates, buildings consume around 60% of the world’s electricity. Reducing waste is critical to cutting carbon emissions and addressing climate change.



The importance of “greening” applies to technologies deployed inside a building, too — including security and access control systems. In a survey for ASSA ABLOY’s most recent “Wireless Access Control Report”, 90% of industry professionals said sustainability would influence their future security commissioning.



The return on investment (ROI) from greener building can be financial as well as ethical. Property experts Knight Frank “found a positive and significant effect of Very Good, Excellent and Outstanding BREEAM ratings on prime central London office rents – ranging from 3.7% to 12.3% premiums.”



“Green buildings” are also more energy efficient: In a time of energy crisis, help to reduce this growing and unpredictable running cost is very welcome.

