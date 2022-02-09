Why read ABB’s latest transformation sustainability study?

ABB released its latest study that highlights some of the areas in which digitalisation can be paired with sustainable practices. The study named ‘Billions of better decisions: industrial transformation’s new imperative’ explores how the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can potentially provide efficiency gains, reduce emissions and encourage further sustainability from businesses.

Sustainability as a digital, industrial practice

Peter Terwiesch, President of ABB’s Process Automation business area, understands the importance of considering sustainability in digital transformation as he says: “Sustainability goals more and more are a crucial driver of business value and company reputation, and Industrial IoT solutions are playing an increasingly important role in helping enterprises achieve safe, smart and sustainable operations.”

But how do businesses utilise technology to make these sustainable changes?

The report highlights some key information on this, while also stating that 96% of leaders or decision-makers have said that digitalisation is an essential step in achieving industrial sustainability. “Unlocking insights hidden in operational data holds the key to enabling literally billions of better decisions throughout industry and acting upon them, with significant gains in productivity, reduced energy consumption and lower environmental impact,” explains Terwiesch.

Here are some of the key points from industry mentioned in the report:

More than 90% of the respondents from the survey agreed that to achieve sustainability, digitalisation is critical

Around 72% divulged their increased spending on IIoT to improve sustainability

Cybersecurity was regarded as one of the most prominent threats to more sustainable industrial operations with the use of IIoT

The pandemic has driven around 71% of respondents to make sustainable business a high priority

ABB innovates for sustainability

The report was carried out by ABB to highlight the demand and benefits of IIoT in improving upon emissions and managing energy consumption. This being spurred on by the figures from the International Energy Agency (IEA), which “estimates that industry accounts for more than 40% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions today,” Terwiesch says.

“If we are to reach climate objectives such as the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Agreement, industrial organisations need to implement digital solutions as part of their sustainability strategies. Embracing these technologies at all levels – from the boardroom to the facility floor – is key, as every member of the industrial workforce can become a better decision-maker when it comes to sustainability.”

So, how can companies achieve this?

ABB is continuously developing its technical capabilities to provide leading technologies that impact the businesses contributions to environmental issues. On its own, ABB has reduced its GHG emissions by 25% over the past two years, as an integral commitment of its 2030 sustainability strategy. This strategy outlines the firm’s efforts to become carbon neutral by 2030 and provide its ABB Ability portfolio to allow its clients to achieve similar goals.



