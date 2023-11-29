Capgemini report covers the evolutions in climate technology

While the focus areas shift the premise remains the same. There are a number of changes happening across industries, but they lead back to the single message of protecting the planet.

As Capgemini Group’s CEO Aiman Ezzat puts it: “A sustainable future is achievable only with deep collaboration with our clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders”.

Even in this process a number of things have changed. Not only are companies looking at sustainability and the impact of business, but not becoming more granular in their approach to delivering prosperity through environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and, in turn, narrowing down Scope emissions, social implications and their global legacies.

The IT and consulting business supports this across a number of industries and provides comprehensive insights and actions in relation to climate impact. Moreover, Capgemini shares greater insight into the changing digital landscape, which is accelerating the progress that companies are making.

Climate technology is a major trend

The report published by the company called ‘A World in Balance 2023: Heightened sustainability awareness yet lagging actions’ delves into the latest trend of climate technology as a means of reducing global disasters and climate change.

As we saw at Sustainability LIVE London, climate technology can play a major role in reducing the impact that humanity has on the environment, having a cyclical effect on humanity, which is impacted by flash floods, drought, storms, and forest fires.

The report was developed by the Capgemini Research Institute and covers climate technology as a strategic imperative for future sustainable business.

