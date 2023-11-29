Capgemini report covers the evolutions in climate technology
While the focus areas shift the premise remains the same. There are a number of changes happening across industries, but they lead back to the single message of protecting the planet.
As Capgemini Group’s CEO Aiman Ezzat puts it: “A sustainable future is achievable only with deep collaboration with our clients, suppliers, and other stakeholders”.
Even in this process a number of things have changed. Not only are companies looking at sustainability and the impact of business, but not becoming more granular in their approach to delivering prosperity through environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and, in turn, narrowing down Scope emissions, social implications and their global legacies.
The IT and consulting business supports this across a number of industries and provides comprehensive insights and actions in relation to climate impact. Moreover, Capgemini shares greater insight into the changing digital landscape, which is accelerating the progress that companies are making.
Climate technology is a major trend
The report published by the company called ‘A World in Balance 2023: Heightened sustainability awareness yet lagging actions’ delves into the latest trend of climate technology as a means of reducing global disasters and climate change.
As we saw at Sustainability LIVE London, climate technology can play a major role in reducing the impact that humanity has on the environment, having a cyclical effect on humanity, which is impacted by flash floods, drought, storms, and forest fires.
The report was developed by the Capgemini Research Institute and covers climate technology as a strategic imperative for future sustainable business.
Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is also a key component of this research as Capgemini looks into how such technologies will play a key role in corporate transformation efforts.
[info - genAI]
Uses of Generative AI in key industries
Retail sector: Retail businesses can utilise generative AI to assess past sales trends, market movements, and other influential factors for better demand predictions. This approach helps in optimising inventory levels, leading to reduced expenses and lesser unsold goods.
Logistics industry: In logistics, including shipping and supply chain management, generative AI can enhance operational efficiency and refine delivery pathways. This contributes to lower fuel use and reduced carbon footprint.
Aerospace and defence: Airbus has incorporated AI algorithms in generative design, resulting in aircraft components that are 45% lighter. Implementing this across the A320 fleet could slash Airbus's CO2 emissions by approximately 500,000 metric tons annually.
Reporting and communications: C3 AI, an American startup, has developed an AI-based tool for automated sustainability report generation, simplifying the process of creating detailed reports for communication teams.
Life sciences: Researchers at the University of Valencia and the University of Sussex have demonstrated the use of AI in preserving biodiversity. They have conducted studies on plant species coexistence and provided planting guidelines based on these findings.
Healthcare and accessibility: Generative AI is enhancing information accessibility for the visually impaired. The mobile application 'Be My Eyes' has introduced a feature using OpenAI's GPT-4 model, which can describe images and respond to queries for its users.
Read the full report HERE.
